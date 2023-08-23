Petroleum Marketing Group Acquires Mystic Oil Co.

Petroleum Marketing Group has announced the successful acquisition of Mystic Oil Co. and its affiliates. The company currently sells fuel to around 150 Gulf, Citgo, ExxonMobil, Shell and unbranded customers in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New York and Vermont.

Mystic Oil was founded in 1956 by Aaron Agrin and is a fourth-generation, family-owned and operated business with deep roots in Mystic, Conn. During its first few decades, the company expanded its fuel offerings by becoming a top distributor of leading fuel brands such as ExxonMobil and Gulf while also developing a chain of company operated convenience stores.

In 2008, Mystic Oil divested its company operated convenience store business and transitioned its focus to the wholesale fuels business. Peter Zelken became president of Mystic Oil in 2017 and acquired the company from his father, Scott Zelken, that same year. Since that time, under Zelken’s leadership, Mystic has grown significantly and has become one of the leading fuels distributors in New England.

Matrix Capital Markets advised Mystic Oil Co. throughout the acquisition process.

“Matrix demonstrated an extraordinary understanding of the downstream petroleum business. They were patient, diplomatic, intelligent and trustworthy,” said Peter Zelken. “It’s not easy handing the keys to a multigenerational family business to just anyone. My sincere thanks to Cedric Fortemps and Mike Tucker on a job well executed from start to finish.”

“Peter has done a tremendous job growing Mystic Oil and making it a very attractive wholesale fuels business for any fuels company trying to establish a presence or grow in New England,” said Fortemps. “We were honored to have been chosen by him to advise on finding the best transaction partner and steward for his exceptional fourth-generation business.”

Otto Konrad and Kaitlin Cottle of Williams Mullen served as legal counsel for Mystic Oil Co.