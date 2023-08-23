WRE Acquires Seven Wisconsin Sites

Formerly owned and operated by Olin Oil Co., the retailer will now exit the business with the sale.

WRE has announced the successful purchase of seven c-stores from Olin Oil Co. The stores are located throughout Wisconsin, in Albany, Footville, Juda, Brooklyn, Monroe, Brodhead and Evansville.

Both companies are based in Brodhead, Wisc.

The owners of the petroleum products distributor and retailer Olin Oil had planned on growing the chain of convenience stores beyond the seven stores that the company presently owned, but when WRE approached them with an offer, it appeared to be a good fit for them to exit as owners after being a family-owned business since 1958, according to Kristen Olin-Olmedo, president of Olin Oil.

Olin Oil Co. was advised in the transaction by Terry Monroe, president and founder of American Business Brokers & Advisors, Effingham, Ill., which provides merger and acquisition and advisory services in the sale of multi-site convenience stores and fuel distribution.

