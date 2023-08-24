Couche-Tard Launches Global Circle K Day

On Circle K Day, customers will be eligible to receive a number of various discounts at more than 6,000 locations.

Circle K has announced the launch of Circle K Day — the chain’s first ever celebration of the new occasion. More than 6,000 Circle K and Holiday Stationstores U.S. locations will offer a 50% discount on select hot food, beverages and services on Aug. 31.

Circle K offers a variety of freshly made and convenient options, from hot breakfast and lunch sandwiches to handheld offerings like pizza and hotdogs. Additionally, the chain features a wide variety of hot and cold beverage options.

Customers will also receive 50% off any car wash in celebration of the event.

“Circle K Day is about thanking our loyal customers around the world by putting the spotlight on the reason we’re here — to make it easy,” said Kevin Lewis, chief growth officer for Circle K. “We’re proud to do that with some great

deals ahead of the Labor Day holiday weekend that will help end the summer on a high note.”

In addition to events across North America, Circle K Day will transcend borders. Thousands of stores across Europe and Asia, along with dedicated franchisees, are united in providing similar offers with great savings for customers

that day.

Couche-Tard is a global leader in convenience and mobility, operating in 25 countries and territories, with more than 14,400 stores, of which approximately 11,000 offer road transportation fuel.