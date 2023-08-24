Love’s Unveils New Sites in Colorado and Texas

Between the two locations, Love's adds 151 truck parking spaces and 155 jobs to the respective counties.

Love’s has announced the addition of two new travel stops to its growing footprint. The new sites are located in Cañon City, Colo., and Cotulla, Texas.

The Cañon City location adds 80 jobs and 54 truck parking spaces to Fremont County, while the Cotulla site adds 75 jobs and 97 truck parking spaces to La Salle County.

In addition to the new Travel Stop, Cañon City will be home to a Love’s RV Stop with 125 RV parking spaces, scheduled to open in September.

“We’re excited not only to open two new Travel Stops, expanding our Highway Hospitality in Colorado, and Texas, but to soon serve RV customers with a new RV Stop,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “The Travel Stops offer the same clean spaces and friendly faces customers have come to expect from Love’s, and the RV Stop is the latest example of our commitment to provide first-rate service to RV travelers.”

The Travel Stops are open 24/7 and offer bean-to-cup gourmet coffee, brand-name snacks and Love’s Mobile to Go Zone with today’s latest technologies. The locations also include:

Cañon City, Colorado

More than 13,000 square feet.

Arby’s.

54 truck parking spaces.

70 car parking spaces.

Five RV parking spaces on-site and 125 hookups at the RV Stop nearby.

Six diesel bays.

Five showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Cotulla, Texas

More than 19,500 square feet.

Arby’s.

97 truck parking spaces.

70 car parking spaces.

Two RV hookups.

Nine diesel bays.

Eight showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

When it opens in September, the Cañon City RV Stop will offer mobile booking at the Loves RV Stops website and the Love’s Connect App and features a range of amenities, including:

RV office with a selection of snacks, sundry items, ice, firewood and games.

Full utility hookups at each site, including 30/50-amp power, water and RV dump.

Picnic tables at all back-in parking spots.

Pavilion with picnic tables and a gas grill.

Communal fire pit.

Pickleball and basketball courts.

Cornhole boards.

Walking trail.

Dog park.

Four restroom facilities.

Laundry facilities.

Showers.

Playground.

In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will donate $2,000 each to the Cañon City Police Department and Cotulla High School.

Love’s Travel Stops operates 642 Love’s locations in 42 states and employs more than 40,000 people.