QuickChek Designated Official Sub Sandwich of the New York Giants

The partnership between QuickChek and the New York Giants includes chances for customers to win gameday prizes and "Giants inspired subs."

QuickChek has announced that it has officially been named as the official sub sandwich of the New York Giants. The multi-year partnership is centered around season-long fan engagement opportunities beginning with the launch of “Giants inspired subs.”

The new subs will be available at all stores in the New York metro area starting Aug. 28.

QuickChek’s exciting new line of Giants-inspired subs are made with high quality ingredients beloved in the N.Y. metro area — like fresh mozzarella, fire-braised chicken, all-natural turkey, capicola, salami and balsamic glaze. Additionally, they are built on fresh-baked artisan sub rolls delivered daily by a Newark-based bakery.

“For over 50 years, QuickChek has been your local one-stop shop for legendary made-to-order subs, guaranteed fresh food and friendly service,” said head of QuickChek, Blake Segal. “We’re excited to be the taste of gameday, every day, for New York Giants fans.”

“Our two organizations share a lot in common,” added Segal. “All 160 QuickChek stores are within the New York Giant’s core territory; Giant’s fans are passionate, dedicated and loyal, just like our die-hard customer base; and like our own ‘Big Blue Sub Crew,’ the Giants embrace the mindset of working hard, executing with excellence and playing to win.”

Ahead of the Giants regular season opener, QuickChek will launch a season-long sweepstakes. Customers who use QuickChek Rewards when purchasing any sub or deli sandwich will be entered to win Giants gameday experiences, merchandise and more. Chances will be based on rewards balances, which customers can also gain by purchasing any Frito-Lay, Pepsi or Gatorade product at QuickChek locations. Being an addition to fans pregame routines, QuickChek will continue its celebrations by becoming the presenting gameday sponsor of the T-Shirt Cannon at MetLife Stadium, and sponsor of Wallpaper Wednesdays on social media.

“We are excited to partner with QuickChek who equally values our commitment to our community,” said Giants senior vice president, corporate partnerships, Jessica Slenker. “With a focus on quality and convenience, QuickChek adds exciting new opportunities for fans to bring together football, food and gameday celebrations.”