Wawa Marks 150 EV Charging Locations

Wawa also partnered with Penske Logistics to launch its first battery-electric truck.

Wawa has officially reached a milestone with its electric vehicle (EV) charging program — the chain now offers EV charging at 150 locations throughout the country, reported FleetOwner.

The chain also marked another milestone with the launch of its first-ever battery-electric truck — a feat that was accomplished through a partnership with Penske Logistics.

The new electric truck was rolled out as part of a six-month pilot program and will be tested and considered for future expansion, the company noted in a press release.

Wawa continues to increase its EV offerings after launching its first charging station in 2017. The chain now offers Tesla Superchargers and other options with both CCS and CHAdeMO connectors through a variety of providers.

Since 2017, Wawa has hosted more than six million charging sessions at its locations.

Wawa currently operates more than 1,000 locations throughout Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington D.C.