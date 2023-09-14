Chevron Accelerates Technology Integration at Chevron and Texaco Stations

The company will begin to roll out Invenco by GVR's iNFX platform to its expansive network.

Chevron has announced that it will start to introduce Invenco by GVR’s iNFX platform to its U.S. network of more than 8,000 Chevron- and Texaco-branded stations.

A cloud-based microservices platform, iNFX gives Chevron flexibility to deploy technology updates as they become available, enhancing the customer experience. With iNFX, Chevron can accelerate technology integration through standards-based APIs that can then be applied to any POS type on the Chevron network.

This will allow technology updates to be deployed more quickly and easily for Chevron and Texaco marketers and retailers, capturing the value of the updates and providing a consistent customer experience.

“This new platform is also great for our Chevron and Texaco marketers and retailers,” said Tryp Wittstruck, Chevron channel experience manager. “In addition to greater flexibility and speed-to-deployment, they can benefit from remote deployment through onsite iNFX edge devices or Invenco outdoor payment terminals, reducing the tech visits required to enable new features.”

Chevron will begin rolling out iNFX edge devices to U.S. Chevron and Texaco stations in late 2023, with the first stations seeing the platform by the end of September. Chevron is planning to facilitate upgrades at all branded locations in the U.S. by the end of 2024. This is the latest in a series of technology upgrades at Chevron and Texaco stations over the last two years, including the Chevron and Texaco apps and the Chevron Texaco Rewards program, which is expected to be available across nearly the entire U.S. network by the end of 2023.

Chevron also has been modernizing payments technology to improve operational efficiency and flexibility for payments processing, settlement and station-level customer experience. Changes will begin in late 2023 with the target to complete all upgrades by the end of 2024.

“All upgrades to our technology stack will position Chevron to better meet the needs of customers, marketers and retailers well into the future,” said Rod Tos, Chevron’s manager for payments, loyalty and mobility.