Global Partners Launches First Company-Owned EV Charging Station

Global Partners has launched its first company-owned DC fast charging electric vehicle (EV) station in Worcester, Mass. The EV chargers will operate alongside traditional gas and diesel pumps onsite, providing options for all customers.

To celebrate, Global hosted a ribbon cutting attended by local leaders, including Massachusetts State Representative Jim O’Day, Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection commissioner Bonnie Heiple and Global Partners CEO, Eric Slifka.

“At MassDEP, we know that EV charging in convenient locations that are accessible to all is critical to the fight against climate change,” said MassDEP commissioner Heiple. “We are proud to partner with Global to expand fast charging options in Worcester and across the Commonwealth.”

Additionally, Worcester is considered an Environmental Justice community, where equity means participation in the transportation future for the population of historically marginalized groups.

In recent years, Global has hired experts in electrification and renewable fuels. The opening of this station in Worcester marks the first Global-owned EV charging station, with more planned. Global’s full portfolio includes two additional EV charging station sites where the EV chargers are owned by another entity as well as a solar canopy. Global has also launched a student competition, Fuel the Future, designed to inspire ideas for future fueling stations and give scholarships to the top three winners.

“The future of transportation is multi-fueling and an avenue to help decarbonize,” said Eric Slifka, CEO of Global Partners. “We imagine our future retail station will be a place where folks can charge their EV, fill up their traditional gas tank while offsetting their carbon footprint, possibly even fill up with hydrogen or renewable diesel, all while enjoying an exceptional cup of coffee and an array of fresh food.”

Global participated in the Massachusetts Electric Vehicle Incentive Program (MassEVIP) and National Grid’s Electric Vehicle Charging Station Make-Ready Programs, both of which provided incentives to help with the project.

“The transportation sector accounts for more than 40% of greenhouse gas emissions in the Northeast. So, electrification of transportation is essential if we’re to meet Massachusetts’ climate targets,” said Helen Burt, National Grid’s chief customer officer. “That’s why National Grid is focused on increasing awareness, accessibility and affordability of electric vehicles for our customers. We’re proud that our incentive programs have helped Global open these charging stations in Worcester today, bringing us one step closer to accelerating transportation electrification throughout Massachusetts, and providing customers with more charging options.”

With approximately 1,700 locations primarily in the Northeast, Global Partners is one of the region’s largest independent owners, suppliers and operators of gasoline stations and convenience stores.