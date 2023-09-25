Rutter’s to Celebrate National Coffee Day

Pennsylvania-based Rutter’s has announced that it will offer VIP members a free, regular size coffee in celebration of National Coffee Day, which takes place Sept. 29.

Rutter’s VIP loyalty program is designed to reward customers for their continued support. By becoming a VIP member, customers gain access to exclusive perks, such as personalized offers, discounts and promotions. This National Coffee Day offer is just one of many benefits that Rutter’s VIP members can experience throughout the year.

Rutter’s is a privately-held chain of convenience stores headquartered in York, Penn. Rutter’s operates 85 locations in Pennsylvania, Maryland and West Virginia. Part of a family managed group of companies, the Rutter’s companies include: a chain of convenience stores, a dairy and beverage company and a real estate company. With roots dating back to 1747, Rutter’s 276-year history makes it the oldest vertically-integrated food company in the U.S.