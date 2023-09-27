Announcing the Winners of CStore Decisions’ 2023 Hot New Products Contest

Winners were determined based on key factors for success at c-stores, including innovation, packaging and more.

Thousands of new products and services launch in the convenience store industry each year. But which will be successful in today’s competitive marketplace?

CStore Decisions’ 2023 Hot New Products Contest evaluated a number of new product launches and is awarding the products set for success at c-stores this year.

CStore Decisions received numerous entries across dozens of categories. A panel of retailer experts judged this year’s entries. Winners were determined using a point system that examined key factors for success including innovation, packaging and more. New products and services are defined as having launched in 2023.

Introducing the 2023 CStore Decisions Hot New Products contest winners:

Beverages

Gold: Keurig Dr Pepper — Dr Pepper Strawberries & Cream

Silver: The Coca-Cola Co. — Coca-Cola Creations Ultimate

Bronze: RISE Brewing Co.— Salted Caramel Oat Milk Nitro Cold Brew Latte

Candy

Gold: Chocxo — Dark Chocolate Coconut Cup 2-Pack

Silver: PIM Brands Inc. — Welch’s ZERO SUGAR Fruity Bites

Bronze: PIM Brands Inc. — Welch’s Juicefuls HeartThrobs Juicy Fruit Snacks

Roller Grill

Gold: Ruiz Foods Inc. — Spicy Queso Beef Tornados

Silver: Home Market Foods — Eisenberg Blazing Cheddar Sausage

Bronze: Home Market Foods — Mike’s Hot Honey Chicken RollerBites

Lunch Daypart

Gold: Rich Products — Cheesy Pull Apart Flatbread

Silver: Chester’s Chicken — Chester’s New Everything Fried Chicken Sandwich

Bronze: Hunt Brothers Pizza — Italian Trio Pizza

Breakfast

Gold: Nordic Waffles — Berries and Cream Waffle Sandwich

Silver: Tyson Foods — Jimmy Dean Sausage, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit Roll-Ups

Bronze: Lamb Weston — Fully Cooked, Heat & Serve Mini Waffled Hash Brown

Foodservice Components & Ingredients

Gold: Aspire Bakeries — La Brea Bakery Plant Based Brioche Bun

Silver: Tyson Foods — Hillshire Farm Cupping Pepperoni

Bronze: Rich Products — Gluten-Free Parbaked Detroit-Style Pizza Crust

Foodservice Packaging

Gold: Inline Plastics Corp. — Safe-T-Chef

Silver: Anchor Packaging — Anchorware Reusables

Foodservice Equipment

Gold: TurboChef — PLEXOR A3 Automated Ventless Oven

Silver: PreciTaste — Prep Assistant

Bronze: Hoshizaki America Inc. — Pizza Prep Table Refrigerator

General Merchandise

Gold: Calico Brands Inc. — Scripto Hybrid Lighter Designer 50ct

Silver: BIC USA —BIC Ecolutions Lighter

Bronze: Treat Planet — BPA-Free Pet Toy

Energy

Gold: E-Alternative Solutions (Mojo Balanced Energy) — Mojo Balanced Energy Pouches

Silver: Vitamin Energy — Vitamin Energy “Clinically Proven” Energy Shots

Bronze: Vivazen — Fastkaps

Tobacco and Tobacco Alternatives

Gold: Black Buffalo — Black Buffalo ZERO (Nicotine-Free) Pouches and Long Cut

Silver: Swedish Match — Game Leaf Dark Rum

Bronze: Kretek International Inc. — Djarum Bliss

Sweet Snacks & Desserts

Gold: Hostess Brands — Hostess Kazbars

Silver: Rich Products — Our Specialty Treat Shop Tres Leches Style Cake Cups

Bronze: Ruby Jewel — Mocha Macchiato Ice Cream Sandwich

Salty Snacks

Gold: Whisps Corp. — Whisps Cheddar Baked Cheese Bites

Silver: 1440 Foods (Pure Protein) — Popped Crisps

Bronze: General Mills Convenience — Chex Mix Remix

Meat Snacks

Gold: Fiorucci Foods Inc. — Fiorucci Pizza Flavored Paninos Snack Pack

Silver: Carl Buddig and Co. — Old Wisconsin 2.5oz Hot and Spicy Sausage and Pepper Jack Cheese Sticks

Bronze: Wenzel’s Farm — Bacon Cheddar Sticks 2 oz.

Store Equipment

Gold: Adco Industries — Stowaway Cart

Silver: US LED — LAS1 LED Architectural Strip with Selectable CCT

Bronze: Modern Store Equipment — Secure Display Case

Technology

Gold: Epson America Inc. — Epson OmniLink TM-m50II-H POS Receipt Printer

Gold: Lula Convenience — The Lula Store Platform

Silver: Quorso US Inc — Quorso

Bronze: Contract Datascan LLC— Dart Smart