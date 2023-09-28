What are Foodservice Best Practices?

Keeping staff members up to date on the latest foodservice protocols and adjusting menus as needed are necessary for successful foodservice programs.

You’ve decided to take the plunge into foodservice, one of the fastest-growing and most profitable categories in c-stores. Now, it’s time to get your operation up and running using best practices to make sure it is as efficient and safe as it could possibly be.

When arranging your menu, plan for your offerings to use the ingredients in multiple applications to keep your inventory in check. For example, chicken can be utilized in sandwiches, in salads and as a pizza topping.

The next step is ensuring that everyone who works in foodservice is well trained. That applies to every aspect of foodservice from learning how many slices of pepperoni go on each pizza so your products will be consistent to knowing how to safely handle all items refrigerated and frozen to understanding the packaging most suitable for to-go orders.

You can get your team up to speed on these and other food sanitation and safety requirements by signing them up for the ServSafe certification from the National Restaurant Association. The program is available online and in a classroom and with different language options. It is applicable to all levels of food handlers on your team. At the very least, it is a must for foodservice and store managers.

Periodic refresher efficiency and safety courses led by your experienced staffers or foodservice partners in-store or online can also ensure that all team members have the most up-to-date information and regulations.

Once your foodservice operation is open for business, making sure food is kept fresh and safe for your customers is integral to its success.

To accomplish this, reduce food waste and control food costs, team members should follow the FIFO (first in, first out) rule of using and rotating inventory.

Sanitation is key to food safety from making sure team members wear gloves to keeping all surfaces the food touches clean to breaking down and thoroughly cleaning foodservice equipment on a regular schedule. Make it easy for staffers to follow sanitation rules by creating a checklist for them to follow every day.