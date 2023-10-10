Shell Introduces Renewable Diesel at Los Angelos Sites

Shell introduced the fuel in an effort to reduce its carbon footprint in the area.

Shell — in its latest effort to reduce its carbon footprint — has announced the inclusion of renewable diesel at its sites across Los Angeles.

Consumers in the area will now have the opportunity to fill up with Shell’s Renewable Diesel, which is a low carbon fuel that offers the same performance and reliability as traditional fuels.

Shell has noted that its energy transformation comes from innovations like this in its fuel product category.

Lower carbon fuel alternatives, such as renewable diesel, empower consumers to play a part in reducing emissions by shrinking their own carbon footprint without having to spend more on fuel or a new vehicle. Renewable diesel is a 99.9% renewable fuel that reduces greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) by 65% and can fuel any engine powered by diesel. It is a substitute for conventional diesel derived from a feedstock of plant oils, such as soybean oil, waste cooking oil and tallow.

Available at 75 Shell locations around Los Angeles, from Anaheim to Upland, drivers can fill up with the new fuel offering.

More information about Shell’s Renewable Diesel can be found on the company’s website.