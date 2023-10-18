Wawa Sponsors NASCAR Race, Launches Local Store Events

In addition to sponsoring the NASCAR Xfinity Series Race, Wawa will also host appearances from professional drivers at local stores.

Wawa has announced a schedule of events in anticipation of the Homestead Miami-Speedway NASCAR Xfinity Series Race on Oct. 21, which the company is sponsoring.

Store events will feature appearances by Joe Graf, Jr. of Joe Gibbs Racing and Natalie Decker of SSGreenLight Racing, who will be participating in the Homestead Miami-Speedway race with custom Wawa Recharger Energy Drink wrapped cars that were first debuted in Daytona Beach at the Wawa 250 Powered by Coca-Cola race.

Wawa has invited the local community to make a pitstop at specific stores to see Joe Graf, Jr. and Natalie Decker get fueled up for the race by making their signature Recharger Beverage and tasting Wawa’s newest dinner offer, Wawa Pizza. In addition, fans can meet mascot Wally Goose and take photos with a limited-edition Wally Goose show car that will be on display.

Appearance Dates and Details:

Tuesday, Oct. 17, 4 p.m. – 7 p.m., Medley, Fla. West Hialeah Gardens Elementary School students make pitstop at Wawa to meet mascot Wally Goose and take photos with Wally Goose show car.

Wednesday, Oct. 18, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Miami, Fla. The c ommunity is invited to meet Joe Graf, Jr. and see him get fueled up with Wawa Pizza and The Galaxy Recharger — meet and greet with mascot Wally Goose and show car on display for photos.

ommunity is invited to meet Joe Graf, Jr. and see him get fueled up with Wawa Pizza and The Galaxy Recharger — meet and greet with mascot Wally Goose and show car on display for photos. Thursday, Oct. 19, 5 p.m. – 7 p.m., Homestead, Fla. The community is invited to meet Natalie Decker and see her get fueled up with Wawa Pizza and The Mermaid Recharger — meet and greet with mascot Wally Goose and show car on display for photos.

“We’re thrilled to give a warm Wawa welcome to Joe Graf, Jr. and Natalie Decker as they stop at our stores to get fueled up for the Homestead-Miami Speedway race this weekend where they’re each driving Wawa Recharger Energy Drink wrapped cars,” said Dave Prevost, director of store operations, Wawa. “Just like the Wawa Recharger Energy Drinks, our store events are designed to gather associates and customers to give them a boost of confidence and excitement as they prepare for race weekend.”