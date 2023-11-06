PDI Technologies Partners With REPAY

Through the partnership, PDI convenience retail and petroleum wholesale customers will be able to simplify and optimize their vendor payment process.

PDI Technologies has announced a new integration with REPAY, a provider of vertically-integrated payment solutions. Through the partnership, REPAY will offer embedded accounts payable (AP) automation to PDI Enterprise customers.

Through the integrated offering, PDI customers will have access to innovative and dynamic AP automation solutions. By utilizing the embedded payment technology from REPAY, AP teams can digitize and optimize outbound payments to vendors and suppliers, enabling companies to gain operational efficiencies and improve internal workflows by removing manual, paper-intensive processes. The use of digital payment methods, including virtual cards, reduces risk by minimizing human error and eliminating paper checks. Furthermore, AP teams will benefit from greater control over the payment process and increased visibility into payment tracking and exceptions.

“REPAY’s mission is to provide best-in-class payment solutions that allow businesses of all types to easily embrace digital payments that provide a better experience for clients, vendors and employees,” said Darin Horrocks, executive vice president, business payments at REPAY. “We are thrilled to partner with PDI to help their customers digitize AP vendor payments and realize efficiencies that ultimately benefit the bottom line.”

“Having a proven and reliable full-service B2B AP payments solution like REPAY helps retailers and wholesalers solve what is otherwise a cumbersome manual process often associated with high costs, payment delays and fraud risk,” said Drew Mize, executive vice president and general manager, North America Enterprise Productivity, PDI. “PDI customers can reduce costs and improve employee productivity when integrating REPAY with the PDI Enterprise solution.”