Wawa Brings Back ‘Free Coffee Tuesdays’ for Rewards Members

Wawa has announced the return of “Free Coffee Tuesdays,” which gives Wawa Rewards Members the chance to redeem a bonus reward for one free, any size, self-serve hot coffee or handcrafted iced coffee, which can be redeemed every Tuesday from now until the end of the year.

Wawa’s newly returned holiday blend hot coffee is also back and one of the choices members can select.

With distribution on each Tuesday, rewards members will receive a bonus reward in their Wawa Rewards account to redeem in any store in Wawa’s operating area of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Florida and Washington, D.C., during the promotional window.

Anyone that is not already a member can sign up for Wawa Rewards on the Wawa mobile app or on the company’s website to take advantage of Free Coffee Tuesdays as well as future benefits. Wawa Rewards — which recently relaunched its program in an effort to allow members more choices and flexibility — is a way for customers to earn rewards throughout the entire year.

The revamped program has been popular with customers, and coffee continues to be selected most frequently by members in the new program. In addition to earned rewards, members also receive periodic bonus offers, including Free Coffee Tuesdays.

“We’re excited to continue the tradition of brightening days with Free Coffee Tuesdays,” said Jim Morey, chief marketing officer, Wawa. “We anticipate the new Rewards Program will provide even more joy this year with members now earning points for even more of their Wawa favorites.”