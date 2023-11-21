LG Electronics to Launch Line of Owner-Operated EV Chargers

This will mark the company's official entrance into the EV charging market.

LG Electronics has announced that it will enter the U.S. electric vehicle (EV) charging market in 2024 with the launch of its first line of AC and DC EV charging stations.

According to LG Business Solutions USA’s senior vice president Nicolas Min, the line will include Level 2 and Level 3 EV chargers, opening new opportunities for businesses, municipalities and more to own and operate charging stations.

“As a leader in the electrification movement, LG is committed to delivering systems and solutions to help U.S. commercial customers develop the infrastructure to charge electric vehicles, which is critical to the success of the industry and the nation’s clean energy goals,” said Min. “Our product roadmap supports various use cases to provide a flexible, adaptable family of EV chargers to keep America moving as electric vehicles continue to grow

in popularity and capabilities.”

By giving hotels, restaurants, venues, transit hubs, municipal buildings and other locations the opportunity to own and operate their own EV charging stations, LG will empower them to set their own rates and ensure enough capacity to meet local demands.

Also planned for next year is LG’s first Level 3 DC Charger, a stand-type model with a connected Power Bank that provides fast charging up to 175 killowatts through CCS1 and NACS connectors. The Level 3 model will feature a large outdoor LCD touch-screen display that can serve multiple functions for various owners and use cases.

LG’s has noted that its EV charger launch supports the company’s broader electrification strategy, which empowers customers to convert buildings to more sustainable energy usage, saving money and protecting the environment in the process.

LG’s suite of whole home electrification products includes heat-pump-enabled HVAC systems, water heaters and dryers, energy storage systems and Energy Star certified smart appliances, including induction ranges and cooktops.

Complementing LG Electronics’ entry into the EV charger market, its sister company LG Energy Solution is the world’s leading producer of EV batteries, investing billions of dollars in U.S. manufacturing.

LG Electronics employs a nationwide network of sales, customer support and technical maintenance professionals.

The new LG chargers coming next year will feature LG software to enable integration with other LG infrastructure elements including digital display networks. Some models may offer additional revenue opportunities through included digital displays that can present third-party advertisements.