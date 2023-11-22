Circle K Launches 16 Charging Stations for Trucks in Sweden

Circle K now operates 50 charging facilities across the country, with hopes to operate 90 by next year.

Circle K has opened a new set of 16 charging points at five strategically selected points across Sweden. The charging points are located in Hudiksvall, Mantorp, Malmö Spillepengen and Bollebygd.

Most of the stations that are being equipped with charging infrastructure also feature amenities such as foodservice, beverages, shops and restrooms. There is also security parking that serves as a daytime rest area.

These new locations are financed by the Swedish Energy Agency within the framework of the Regional Electrification Pilots for Heavy Transport. Circle K now operates 50 dedicated charging facilities for heavy-duty transport across the country and aims to operate 90 by next year.

“It’s always fun when you’re in the lead and we really are when it comes to charging infrastructure for heavy traffic. We have noticed the demand as well — our station in Vädermotet has seen a significant increase in the number of heavy vehicles charging over the summer,” said Lennart Olsson, responsible for charging heavy traffic at Circle K.

In addition, Circle K expects to be able to open 2 MCS (megawatt chargers) this year within the E-charge project, which is partly funded by Vinnova, and also provide hydrogen at selected locations.