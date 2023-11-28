Enhancing Forecourt Marketing Innovations

Retailers are implementing new ways to increase foot traffic in stores and draw more customers in from the forecourt.

When most consumers visit a c-store to fuel up, they pump their gas and go, especially if they’re able to pay for gas at the pump. However, to pull those consumers from the pump into the store and increase foot traffic, retailers are finding new and improved tactics to market to those consumers.

Retailers are beginning to improve or implement marketing innovations, including mobile apps, digital signage, self-checkout promotions and more, to bring consumers into the store to see what more the stores have to offer.

Marketing at the Pump

Over the years, as technology improved, retailers have been able to enhance their forecourt and add more technology and digital concepts to the pumps.

McIntosh Energy’s MacFood Mart, which operates four locations throughout Fort Wayne, Ind., has improved its digital signage by utilizing LED signs underneath its digital fuel pricing boards.

“These signs continually update and tailor our promotional messages based on the time of day and day of the week,” said Jessica Carroll, marketing and public relations manager for McIntosh Energy. “Even when our stores are closed, we maintain visibility with signage that emphasizes our round-the-clock fuel availability, keeping our brand top of mind.”

MacFood Mart has also added print marketing at the pumps to show any new promotions the store is having.

“These direct messages on the pumps effectively reach customers while they’re fueling up,” said Carroll. “Furthermore, QR codes on each fuel pump provide a seamless link to our MacFood Mart Rewards program, allowing users to instantly enroll in this loyalty program.”

Digital Marketing and Promotions

While some retailers have improved marketing at the pump, others are heavily focusing on digital marketing, including updating apps, improving loyalty programs and even using social media platforms to bring customers into the store.

Cliff’s Local Market, which has 19 c-stores throughout the central New York region, keeps all of its social media platforms updated with the latest promotions and offers.

“We maintain an active presence on platforms such as Facebook and Instagram,” said Emma Vodanovic, marketing manager for Cliff’s. “Regular posts showcase our store’s staff, promotional limited-time offers (LTOs) and other engaging content that resonates with our followers.”

MacFood Mart, on the other hand, receives a lot of foot traffic from its loyalty program. Enrolled members can receive exclusive benefits like “Free Coffee Fridays,” which has increased foot traffic on Fridays, according to Carroll.

“Additionally, we implement promo codes in our mobile app, allowing customers to apply discounts to their accounts,” said Carroll. “Our exterior signage and pump displays effectively convey these offers, resulting in high redemption rates.”

Cliff’s has even started an email marketing campaign to bring more customers into the store from the forecourt.

“Our subscribers receive monthly coupons and email blasts of new promotions and LTOs, ensuring they are the first to know about existing offers,” said Vodanovic. “This direct communication method keeps our customers engaged and eager to visit our stores.”

Community Engagement

Even though technology is advancing and social media and mobile apps are being used heavily, retailers have noted that getting involved with the community is one of the best ways to improve foot traffic in stores.

Every year, Cliff’s partners with local non-profit organizations for fundraising campaigns in the store.

“These campaigns allow us to accept donations from customers to support local and statewide establishments. By contributing to these campaigns, we demonstrate our commitment to giving back and supporting others in our community,” said Vodanovic. “This not only enhances our corporate social responsibility but also attracts customers who appreciate our community-minded approach.”

Prasek’s Family Smokehouse, which operates two locations in El Campo, Texas, and Sealy, Texas, does a lot of its marketing through community engagement.

“Right now, we’re working hard to create a real bond with our community around our Sealy, Texas, location. We have been focused on local outreach and embedding ourselves in the community around the store,” said Lannah Stoner, marketing manager for Prasek’s. “We are also running a digital campaign that is centered around building brand awareness in the surrounding areas.”

All in all, retailers are constantly coming up with new ways and improving tactics they already have to bring more customers into the store, whether it’s advertising at the pump or getting involved in their communities.

“To enhance our Winter marketing strategy, we are developing brochures for our breakfast and lunch menus. These brochures will be available at the fuel pumps, conveniently placed in literature holders,” stated Carroll. “This ensures that customers have easy access to our food options as they refuel during colder months, increasing the likelihood of them returning inside to explore our offerings.”