Yesway Partners With Relay Payments

Yesway customers can now use Relay's digital payment solution at more than 100 Yesway and Allsup's stores.

Yesway has announced a new partnership with Relay Payments, through which customers can access Relay’s cardless purchasing technology at more than 100 Yesway and Allsup’s locations. The partnership allows more fleets and drivers to avoid fuel fraud caused by card skimming.

“Card skimming continues to be a major problem for the industry, costing fleets thousands each month,” said Relay co-founder and CEO Ryan Droege. “Because Relay’s technology bypasses cards altogether, fleets and drivers can have peace of mind when they pay with our solution. We’re excited to welcome Yesway locations into our digital payment network and give drivers even more options to securely fuel up.”

When paying with Relay at Yesway and Allsup’s convenience stores, drivers simply show their unique payment code to the clerk to purchase their diesel. Fleets and drivers also benefit from diesel fuel discounts, with savings listed in Relay’s mobile app. Additional features include:

A route-planning tool within the app to maximize time and savings

The ability to store multiple forms of payment in the app, letting drivers use rewards and loyalty points

Complete transparency in pricing, with no hidden fees

Customizable spending controls and driver policies

Access to Relay’s 24/7 U.S.-based customer support team

“Yesway is focused on bringing actual ‘convenience’ to customers at all of our convenience stores,” said Tom Trkla, chairman and CEO of Yesway. “This partnership helps us achieve that by offering truck drivers a more secure and seamless way to purchase diesel fuel. As a brand that is focused on the customer experience ourselves, it has been delightful to work with the entire team at Relay — we appreciate their integrity, their level of service and the enhanced offering they have introduced to our customers.”

More information about the partnership can be found on the companies’ websites.

Yesway is one of the fastest-growing convenience store operators in the U.S. Established in 2015, Yesway is a multi-branded platform headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas, which operates 426 stores located in Texas, New Mexico, South Dakota, Iowa, Kansas, Missouri, Wyoming, Oklahoma and Nebraska.