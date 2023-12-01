December 2023: 40 Under 40 Leaders to Watch

CStore Decisions introduces 40 next-generation leaders standing out for their business acumen, work ethic, ingenuity and more.

The retail environment today continues to change at a rapid pace. C-stores are grappling with labor shortages and ongoing inflation as well as tobacco and vape regulations and technological

disruption. More retailers are expanding their foodservice operations, and many are testing electric vehicle charging while growing loyalty programs and mobile apps.

2023 class of 40 Under 40 Leaders to Watch. The 40 Under 40 is an annual list of the convenience store industry’s young executive leaders who have been responsible for helping to advance their business within the last 12 months. Each year, we find there are more young executives worthy of

this honor. This year we received more than 130 nominations for this prestigious list.

The following 40 next-generation retailers represent some of the most promising young executives in the industry today, selected from chains of all sizes across the country. They include a range of titles from CEO to chief operations officer to category manager to director of operations, to name a few.

This year’s 40 Under 40 were honored in a virtual gala on Dec. 5. They will also receive a range of benefits, including free membership for a year in NAG Convenience’s Young Executives Organization (YEO), a group that provides an opportunity for young executives to gain industry education and network with peers in the c-store channel. For the next year, they’ll also gain free access to YEO’s Leadership Discovery Program, which offers tailored leadership skills training for members. They’ll be honored at a YEO Member reception at the NAG Convenience annual conference, March 10-13, and included in a YEO Member reception at the YEO annual conference in September.

Visit NAGconvenience.com to learn more or to join NAG Convenience or YEO. The official nomination period for the 40 Under 40 runs