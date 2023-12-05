TravelCenters of America Unveils Two New Sites

The new TA Express stores are located in Williston and Grand Forks, N.D.

TravelCenters of America has announced the opening of two new franchised TA Express locations in North Dakota. The sites are respectively located in Williston and Grand Forks, N.D.

Both locations offer fueling, convenience items, dining options and other services for drivers and motorists.

Amenities at TA Express Williston include:

Coming soon: Cinnabon, Subway

Seven diesel fueling positions

12 gasoline fueling positions

80 truck parking spaces

45 car parking spaces

Five private showers

Laundry facilities

Transflo

Amenities at TA Express Grand Forks include:

Coming soon: Sbarro, Charley Cheesesteaks

Store with hot and cold beverages and snacks

Eight diesel fueling positions with DEF on all lanes

12 gasoline fueling positions

70 truck parking spaces

25 car parking spaces

Eight private showers

Driver’s lounge

Laundry facilities

Transflo

CAT Scale

The openings increase the total number of travel centers in the TA network to 296. The company has noted that it remains committed to network growth and serving more professional drivers and motorists.