TravelCenters of America Unveils Two New Sites

TravelCenters of America has announced the opening of two new franchised TA Express locations in North Dakota. The sites are respectively located in Williston and Grand Forks, N.D.
Both locations offer fueling, convenience items, dining options and other services for drivers and motorists.
Amenities at TA Express Williston include:
- Coming soon: Cinnabon, Subway
- Seven diesel fueling positions
- 12 gasoline fueling positions
- 80 truck parking spaces
- 45 car parking spaces
- Five private showers
- Laundry facilities
- Transflo
Amenities at TA Express Grand Forks include:
- Coming soon: Sbarro, Charley Cheesesteaks
- Store with hot and cold beverages and snacks
- Eight diesel fueling positions with DEF on all lanes
- 12 gasoline fueling positions
- 70 truck parking spaces
- 25 car parking spaces
- Eight private showers
- Driver’s lounge
- Laundry facilities
- Transflo
- CAT Scale
The openings increase the total number of travel centers in the TA network to 296. The company has noted that it remains committed to network growth and serving more professional drivers and motorists.