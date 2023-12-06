PDI and Grubhub Team Up to Launch Rewards Program

Customers can now link their Fuel Rewards account to their Grubhub account and save money on fuel based on Grubhub purchases.

PDI Technologies has partnered with Grubhub to offer a new promotion for customers — now, anyone who uses Grubhub can link their Fuel Rewards account to their Grubhub account and save 5 cents per gallon on their next fill-up at participating Shell stations for every $50 spent on Grubhub.

Additionally, members of Grubhub+, Grubhub’s loyalty subscription program, are able to earn complimentary Gold status in the Fuel Rewards program for 5 cents per gallon in everyday savings. Grubhub+ members can stack both offers, with a total Fuel Rewards savings of 10 cents per gallon.

“For more than 10 years, we’ve welcomed new Fuel Rewards members and added relevant value for existing members with new ways to save on both gas and with other leading brands,” said Brandon Logsdon, president of consumer engagement at PDI. “It’s fantastic to extend the opportunity to Grubhub customers as they connect their favorite loyalty accounts to stack and save.”

“We’re always looking for ways to add more value for our diners. After relaunching our loyalty subscription program this past summer, we’re excited to introduce this exclusive offer that supports their travels,” said Marty Thompson, director of growth strategy and operations at Grubhub. “Now, customers can stay fed and fueled with Grubhub, and our Grubhub+ members can stack both savings for a rich offer that delivers even greater value.”

To access the offer, Grubhub customers can link their Fuel Rewards account to their Grubhub account — or sign up for the Fuel Rewards program if they are not already a member. Fuel savings are limited to 20 gallons of fuel per purchase, per vehicle, and can be redeemed at one of more than 12,000 participating Shell stations across the U.S. by entering the member’s Fuel Rewards Card, Alt ID or linked payment card before filling up.