Hussman Adds to CO2 Offerings With Increased Production Capacity

Hussman recently announced that it has added production capacity for transcritical carbon dioxide (CO2) rack systems in its Suwanee, Ga., facility.

The rapid adoption of CO2 technology by many retailers has placed a strain on the current original equipment manufacturer (OEM) capabilities, and Hussmann is responding to meet the challenge.

Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) initiatives, upcoming regulations and hydrofluorocarbon (HFC) phase downs are rapidly accelerating the demand for transcritical CO2 systems throughout the industry. With the anticipated January 2025 implementation of Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) regulations on new store construction and the use of low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants, Hussmann is expecting to see the high demand for CO2 products accelerate.

Product Capability

The expansion of these production capabilities are focused on Hussmann’s large outdoor transcritical rack platform, part of the Evolve Technologies portfolio, and is designed to serve large and medium-sized retail floor plans. This unit’s footprint is optimized to consider loading limitations in areas where snow is common and flexible enough to accommodate various internal configurations.

Low GWP Refrigerant

Compared to a traditional HFC, transcritical CO2 systems have a low GWP of 1 — providing a refrigeration solution that has the lowest possible environmental impact. Hussmann’s transcritical CO2 system is Underwriters Laboratories (UL) listed, 50 state compliant, meets the needs of the upcoming EPA regulations and provides an advantage for retailers looking to meet their ESG goals.

Applications for Use

Transcritical CO2 rack systems are ideally suited for new construction projects where there is no existing refrigeration infrastructure. Refrigerated display cases, unit coolers and piping from existing synthetic systems are not suitable for use in a CO2 application.

Hussmann, a subsidiary of Panasonic, provides customer-focused solutions in the food retailing industry. From display cases for supermarkets to entire refrigeration systems, Hussmann continues to drive innovation and technology in food retailing.