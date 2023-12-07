Rusty Lantern Markets Unveils New Look

The chain has rolled out one of three brand new sites with a refurbished look and layout in Maine.

Rusty Lantern Markets has rolled out the first of its three new, ground-up sites in the foothills of Maine, debuting its new store layout and design. The new build includes a full kitchen, ample spaces for services and merchandise, a revised floor plan, modern restrooms and forecourt updates.

“We’re excited. The new layout features a much bigger and brighter building. We’re serving made-to-order and grab-and-go items from a full kitchen, and our aisles, beer cave and coolers are stocked with more local goods and national convenience items,” said John Koch, manager and CEO. “The sites are meant to be a great local gathering place and have been modernized to continue their history of service. This generation of stores has lodge-like indoor and outdoor seating, an indoor/outdoor fireplace, large restrooms and an open floor plan. We’ve added more Irving fuel pumps, the lot provides easier access and there’s plenty of parking.”

The next two stores to open will have identical footprints and brand schemes. The West Paris, Maine, store will open this month and the Bethel, Maine, store will open sometime in mid-January.

In August 2022, Rusty Lantern Markets purchased the Mallard Mart convenience store chain, which included these stores and one other in Livermore Falls. About a year later it began the rebuild process, implementing designs it developed with one of its core partners, Paragon Solutions. Rusty Lantern has noted that Paragon has been integral to the design of the chain’s layout, façade and overall design strategy since the company’s inception in 2015.

Based in Brunswick, Maine, Rusty Lantern Market now operates 26 convenience stores and branded fueling stations in Maine, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and Rhode Island.