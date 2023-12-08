Buc-ee’s to Open Colorado Site in Early 2024

Buc-ee's has begun hiring for its Johnstown, Colo., site — which could bring about 400 employees aboard.

Buc-ee’s has revealed that its Johnstown, Colo., site is set to open as early as March of 2024. The chain has already begun the hiring process for the store, which is expected to employ about 400 people, reported The Denver Post.

The Colorado site — which boasts 74,000 square feet and 120 gas pumps — will be the chain’s farthest west location to date.

Buc-ee’s representatives have noted that the company will provide an official opening date as March draws closer.

As the company continues to hire up to 400 people, employees will assume roles including food and merchandise associates, cashiers, deli workers, warehouse stockers, managers, janitors and maintenance attendants, wrote the Denver Post.

Employees are expected to be paid $18-$22 per hour.

Founded in Texas, Buc-ee’s currently operates more than 50 locations throughout the country. Operating states include: Texas, Tennessee, South Carolina, Kentucky, Georgia, Florida, Alabama and soon Ohio and Colorado.

The chain continues to expand, with multiple projects slated to be completed in the coming years.