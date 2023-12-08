Parker’s Kitchen Reveals New Hires

Parker's hired four industry professionals to fuel the growth of the company and support operations.

Parker’s Kitchen has announced the hiring of four new employees to further its plans of growing throughout Georgia and South Carolina, as well as its strategic expansion into Florida.

New hires at Parker’s Kitchen include the following accomplished professionals:

Doug Crew, director of facilities maintenance

Doug Crew will provide ongoing maintenance and support for all store equipment, structures and grounds. Crew brings 31 years of experience in convenience store-focused corporate maintenance management to his new position. Prior to joining Parker’s Kitchen, Crew served as the senior manager of corporate maintenance at 7-Eleven, where he led teams of more than 60 employees who supported the maintenance division.

Katie Demby, food service category manager

As the new Food Service Category Manager at Parker’s Kitchen, Katie Demby oversees food and beverage programs, including freshly prepared food, roller grill and dispensed beverages. She is responsible for implementing and organizing new product development and ensuring brand standards and safety regulations are being met while achieving budgeted revenue goals for high-quality food and beverage sales. A Food Safety-Certified Administrator, Demby brings nine years of experience in the convenience store industry to her new position. Demby previously served as the foodservice category manager and assistant brand manager for Circle K, where she increased category gross profit by selecting suppliers, evaluating new products, negotiating costs for foodservice items and developing marketing strategies.

Tyler Duckworth, financial analyst

Tyler Duckworth serves as a Financial Analyst at Parker’s Kitchen, providing financial insight and data-driven recommendations that support company strategy and executive decision making. He is responsible for preparing monthly financial reviews with deep-dive analytics, collaborating with department heads to plan annual budgets, performing ROI analytics on capital projects and maintaining in-depth cash flow data. Prior to joining Parker’s Kitchen, Duckworth served as a financial analyst at Green Cubes Technology in Atlanta, Ga., where he was honored with the “Going the Extra Mile” Award for ensuring accurate reporting.

Chris Everson, senior category manager

Chris Everson is an accomplished, customer-focused professional who recently joined Parker’s Kitchen as the senior category manager for cigarettes and other tobacco products, lottery and gaming, prepaid cards, health and beauty aids, propane, consignment and spirits. Prior to joining Parker’s Kitchen, Everson served as a senior category manager for Alimentation Couche-Tard in Denver, Colo., where he was responsible for inside sales.

“We’re thrilled to welcome these experienced, respected convenience industry professionals to our growing team at Parker’s Kitchen,” said Parker’s Kitchen president Brandon Hofmann. “We’re confident that they will help us achieve our operations, facilities, foodservice and financial goals for 2024 and beyond.”

Parker’s Kitchen is headquartered in Savannah, Ga., and was honored as the 2020 Convenience Store Decisions Chain of the Year.