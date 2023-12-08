Terrible’s Teams Up With Upside

Nevada-based c-store chain Terrible’s has announced a new partnership with Upside, through which it will add 84 of its c-stores to Upside’s digital marketplace.

Terrible’s has noted that the partnership will help it access a broader audience and incentivize both new and occasional customers to visit Terrible’s stores.

“At Terrible’s, we continually seek out innovative avenues to introduce our brand to new consumers and enhance brand loyalty among our current customers,” said Sam Zanini, vice president of revenue management, data analytics and FP&A at Terrible’s. “We’re excited to collaborate with Upside to offer cash back incentives that serve the interests of our prospective and existing customers and measurably contribute to our business.”

Upside connects millions of drivers with gas stations and convenience stores nearby. The company analyzes historical customer data to create personalized offers for customers that profitably increase cross-shop transactions, from pump to c-store. These personalized offers are delivered to consumers through the Upside mobile app and its network of partner apps.

“A defining feature that sets Upside apart is that we deliver proven incremental sales to gas stations and c-stores by filling their excess capacity with new, profitable transactions,” said David Poulnot, vice president of sales, fuel and convenience at Upside. “We’re excited to help Terrible’s boost their brand loyalty and drive more consumers to their fuel sites in a way that’s measurable and proven.”

Since its launch in 2016, Upside has grown to work with more than 100,000 nationwide gas stations, c-stores, grocery stores and restaurants. To date, Upside has delivered more than one billion in incremental profit to its retailers on its digital platform.

Terrible’s, or Terrible Herbst Oil Co., is a privately held company based in Paradise, Nev. The company began in 1959 and now operates over 80 car washes and 180 convenience stores and gas stations throughout Nevada, California, Utah and Arizona.