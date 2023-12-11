Holiday Oil Announces Two Executive Appointments

James Peterson has been named as the company's chief operating officer and Kim Facer has been named chief financial officer.

Holiday Oil has announced two high-level appointments, which the company noted “signal a new era of growth and innovation for the company.”

James Peterson, a seasoned professional with a proven track record within the organization, has been appointed as the new chief operating officer, while Kim Facer, a finance expert with a stellar career trajectory, assumes the role of chief financial officer.

Holiday Oil has stated that their collective experience, dedication and leadership will play a pivotal role in driving the company’s continued success and expansion.

Holiday Oil currently operates at 74 locations across central and northern Utah, with ambitious plans to extend its footprint throughout the state.

As a family business, Holiday Oil is focused on providing a blend of traditional family values and forward-thinking strategies to the communities it operates in. James Peterson and Kim Facer are enthusiastic about leading this transformation, ensuring that Holiday Oil remains a cornerstone of the communities it serves.

“We are thrilled to welcome James Peterson and Kim Facer to their new roles as chief operating officer and chief financial officer, respectively,” said Mike Wagstaff, co-president of Holiday Oil. “Their passion for our brand, extensive experience and commitment to our values make them ideal leaders to steer us into the future.”

Holiday Oil has noted that the entire company looks forward to this chapter in its history under the guidance of James Peterson and Kim Facer.