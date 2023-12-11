Hunt Brothers Pizza Partners With Team Penske

Hunt Brothers will join Team Penske to serve as the primary sponsor on the No. 22 Ford Mustang in 2024.

Hunt Brothers Pizza has entered into a multi-year partnership with Team Penske to feature the pizza company’s colors and branding on the No. 22 Team Penske Ford Mustang driven by two-time NASCAR Cup Series (NCS) Champion Joey Logano for select races beginning in 2024.

Hunt Brothers Pizza will also be an associate sponsor on defending NASCAR Cup Series Champion Ryan Blaney’s No. 12 Ford Mustang for the 2024 season.

This will mark the 17th season that Hunt Brothers Pizza will serve as a team partner in the NASCAR Cup Series. Hunt Brothers Pizza will offer branded Joey Logano signage to its store partners free of charge.

“We are thrilled to team up with Joey Logano and Team Penske, a winning team and driver who both share our company’s values and commitment to being the best in our respective industries,” said Scott Hunt, CEO of Hunt Brothers Pizza. “NASCAR continues to be a popular sport among convenience store customers, and we look forward to continuing to engage fans and provide additional marketing value for our convenience store partners in the years to come.”

Since its founding in 1991, the family owned and operated company has grown to over 9,000 locations across 32 states. The company has noted that the new partnership with Team Penske will add to the history and heritage of Hunt Brothers Pizza in NASCAR racing.

“With their long history of commitment towards winning in NASCAR, we welcome Hunt Brothers Pizza to our team,” said Team Penske president Tim Cindric. “As they continue to utilize motorsports to promote their brand, we are really excited to have them on board as we work with them to carry that tradition forward.”

Hunt Brothers Pizza will partner with Logano as he begins his 16th season in the Cup Series with the veteran driver racing for his third career NCS title in 2024. Following his 2022 NCS championship season, Logano produced the 32nd win of his distinguished career in 2023 with his first-ever victory at Atlanta Motor Speedway in March. The win extended Logano’s streak to 12 consecutive seasons with at least one Cup Series victory as he raced his way into the NCS Playoffs for the 10th time in 15 seasons.

“We’re excited and honored to bring Hunt Brothers Pizza on board next season,” said Logano. “Their commitment to excellence both on the track and in the marketplace — in addition to their longstanding support of motorsports — makes Hunt Brothers Pizza a perfect fit at Team Penske. I look forward to racing the No. 22 Hunt Brothers Pizza Ford Mustang in 2024 and we hope to see those popular red and green colors in Victory Lane next season.”