Doing more with less makes it easier to consistently execute a convenience store foodservice program.

The mindset of doing more with less makes a lot of sense, but it is surely not easy to accomplish. It involves maximizing efficiency, reducing waste and optimizing resources. At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, doing more with less was crucial to a brand’s success and possibly its survival. Sales were down and staffing became hard to find, which led to a focus on simplification as well as improved staff training and engagement.

As much as there is temptation to add team members and make the menu larger, most foodservice operators look at that as in the past. The future is about avoiding complexity and creating an environment that makes it easy for a team to do more with less.

Here are six Tactics to successfully do more with less.

1. Optimize the menu. It is not just about making menus smaller. A great menu has menu items that share ingredients and provides flexibility. It is especially valuable when you can create menu items that use popular ingredients that your consumer craves. If you have a great marinara sauce, it is prudent to use it in multiple recipes. If you have a popular bread, use it in as many ways as possible, including croutons, breadcrumbs and bread pudding. Single use, unique ingredients create complexity for both the consumer and staff. They should be avoided whenever possible.

2. Prioritize staff training with cross-utilization. It seems that doing more with less would put additional burden on team members, but if approached correctly, it can do just the opposite. Having an abundance of mediocre team members that turnover frequently is not the secret to success. For the most part, there is no need to hire specialists or to fill every position because that is what you are supposed to do. A great team is comprised of great people, and as soon as they are cross trained, they can do more with less. It is up to management to create a culture of team engagement and provide their team with quality of life and the opportunity to grow.

3. Reduce food waste. When it comes to food waste, the first question is whether an operator is using the right product for the job. If you are only using broccoli florets, why purchase broccoli crowns? It may appear to be more costly, but when you take out the labor and the waste associated with the prep, it can be a savings. It is also recommended that trash cans in kitchens be very small. It has an impact on a better yield on prepped products. In addition, there are many uses for the byproducts of ingredients that may typically go in the trash. A basic example is using old bread for croutons and breadcrumbs. Before it goes in the trash, anything that is trimmed can reduce waste, but also be a great revenue source. If a six-ounce chicken breast is the spec, the two ounces that are trimmed would be great for stir fry. It is amazing how much quality product is disposed of.

4. Collaborate with manufacturer and distributor partners. It is a great time to take advantage of the knowledge and expertise of manufacturer and distributor partners. Operators may have shortages in infrastructure due to lack of availability of talent or financial means. Strategic partners offer support in culinary, marketing and data. In addition, they provide updated information on product availability, cost stability and trends, which could drive added revenue. In addition, seek out industry associations and boards who can provide education on products as well as financial support. These commodity boards have the resources and knowledge to make an impact on your organization.

5. Create an efficient and productive workflow. Improving productivity and efficiency in your kitchen can have a tremendous effect on execution. Kitchen equipment should be placed to provide a natural flow for the staff so that there is minimal movement and maximum productivity. Putting the right team members in the right positions also has an impact. It is one of the reasons that cross training is so important. If staff is interchangeable, they can execute their role in any position. The workflow also becomes more efficient when employee tasks are balanced. Avoiding some positions taking on too much of the work can lead to a poor workflow.

6. Consider technology integration. Incorporate technology whenever possible to make it easier for customers, team members and management. This will allow foodservice operators to do more with less. It starts with the consumer being able to order and pay on an app or kiosk. It will be quicker for them, make it easier for staff and provide a larger average check. Incorporating a KDS (Kitchen Display Screen) can take the manual element out of the kitchen and allow staff to execute better. Management can also benefit from technology, using technology to train and schedule staff, manage inventory, and do other operational tasks and audits.

Join 50 top operators in the Emergence Convenience Store Foodservice Group and get two detailed reports per year and the potential to attend Kinetic12’s April and November Foodservice forums. Q4 2023 report is out.

Join the group and receive this report & more.

Bruce Reinstein is a partner with Kinetic12 Consulting, a Chicago-based foodservice and general management consulting firm. The firm works with leading foodservice operators, suppliers and organizations on customized strategic initiatives as well as guiding multiple collaborative forums and best practice projects. For more information visit Kinetic12.com or contact Bruce at [email protected].