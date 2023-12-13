Fire Stop Opens Sacramento’s First Drive-Through C-Store

Residents and travelers in Sacramento, Calif., will have the chance to buy snacks, beverages and over-the-counter medication from their car for the first time.

Fire Stop convenience store co-owners Sam Perez and Simone Nash have opened their first c-store — located in Sacramento, Calif., the site will be the first drive through convenience store in the Sacramento area, reported FOX40.

Officially opened on Dec. 8, the new store gives Sacramento customers the chance to purchase c-store items right from their car, a luxury that the co-owners Perez and Nash had at their hometown in Ohio, and were surprised to see lacking in Sacramento.

Similar to a drive-through fast food restaurant, the Fire Stop location features windows on each side of the building that customers can visit and place an order through. Customers are not allowed inside the building, but are welcome to drive up to ask questions, FOX40 noted.

The store offers a variety of c-store staples, such as snacks, candy, cookies, soda, energy drinks, coffee, tea and much more.

In addition to food and beverage items, over-the-counter medicine is also available, including ibuprofen, cough medicine and cough drops.

The co-owners are currently in the process of acquiring a license to sell tobacco products and alcohol.

With plans to eventually operate 24/7, the business is currently open from 7:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday.