Love’s Opens Four New Sites

The new stores are located in California, Indiana, Mississippi and New York.

Love’s Travel Stops has announced the opening of four new stores, located in Salinas, Calif.; Michigan City, Ind.; Nicholson, Miss.; and Watertown, N.Y. The stores add a combined 377 truck parking spaces and 312 jobs to the communities.

“Opening four locations in a single day is an accomplishment to be proud of and our team members are ready to serve customers with clean places and friendly faces in Salinas, Michigan City, Nicholson and Watertown,” said Shane Wharton, president of Love’s. “Each location will provide professional drivers and four-wheel customers with amenities that will get them back on the road quickly.”

The locations are open 24/7 and offer many amenities, including:

Salinas, Calif.

More than 11,000 square feet.

Arby’s (opening Dec. 18).

93 truck parking spaces.

75 car parking spaces.

Four RV parking spaces.

Nine diesel bays.

Seven showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT Scale.

Speedco (opening Jan. 24).

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

Michigan City, Ind.

More than 16,000 square feet.

Godfather’s Pizza (opening Dec. 18).

Taco John’s.

114 truck parking spaces.

77 car parking spaces.

Three RV parking spaces.

Eight diesel bays.

Nine showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT scale.

Speedco (opening Jan. 31).

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

Nicholson, Miss.

More than 13,000 square feet.

Bojangle’s (opening Dec. 18).

99 truck parking spaces.

68 car parking spaces.

Eight RV parking spaces.

Eight diesel bays.

Seven showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT Scale.

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffee.

Brand-name snacks.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

Watertown, New York

More than 14,000 square feet.

Godfather’s Pizza (opening Dec. 18).

McDonald’s.

71 truck parking spaces.

78 car parking spaces.

Five RV parking spaces.

Five RV Hookups.

Seven diesel bays.

Five showers.

Laundry facilities.

CAT Scale.

Speedco (opening Jan. 10).

Bean-to-cup gourmet coffeee.

Brand-name snacks.

Mobile to Go Zone with the latest GPS, headsets and smartphone accessories.

In honor of the grand openings, Love’s will donate $2,000 to the following nonprofits in each town:

Salinas: Salinas Police Department.

Michigan City: The donation will be split between the Michigan City Police Department and the Michigan City Fire Department.

Nicholson: Nicholson Elementary School.

Watertown: General Brown Central School.

Love’s Travel Stops is a leading travel stop network with 652 Love’s locations in 42 states. Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Oklahoma City, the company remains family-owned and operated and employs more than 40,000 people.