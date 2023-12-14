Techniche Names New CEO

Daryn Edgar will take over for Karl Jacoby, who will remain as chairman and non-executive director.

Techniche has appointed a new CEO — Daryn Edgar, who will take over from Karl Jacoby. Jacoby will remain as chairman and non-executive director for the company.

Edgar is responsible for leading the next phase of growth for the global software business, building on recent customer success and emerging opportunities in Europe and North America. Focusing on the company’s key products Urgent, Techniche EV and Statseeker, early objectives include capitalizing on the fast-growing EV markets in multiple regions and reviewing existing go-to-market strategies.

With more than 20 years of enterprise software experience, Edgar was previously CEO at Lytt, the oil well technology firm owned by BP’s early-stage ventures arm Launchpad, where she was responsible for driving significant commercial growth and business value for clients across Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

Other roles have included vice president of strategic alliances at SAP, director at PwC UK and an advisor to several start-ups in London-based tech incubators. Daryn was also featured in Computer Weekly’s Most Influential Women in UK Technology and the Women in IT Awards.

“Daryn’s appointment marks a significant milestone in the evolution of Techniche as we embark on the exciting next phase in the expansion of the company,” said Karl Jacoby, chairman of Techniche. “With most business potential coming from Europe and North America in the next few years it makes geographic sense for a new CEO to be based in Europe. Daryn’s wealth of global enterprise software experience will be invaluable in working with customers and partners to grow revenues and developing innovative new solutions. Techniche has been at the forefront of creating intelligent applications to improve asset uptime and automate business processes for almost 25 years. This next chapter will build on this solid foundation.”

Techniche’s flagship products include Urgent and Techniche EV, which are used by fuel and convenience retailers and charge point operators around the world, including BP and EasyGo to automate the maintenance of assets, and Statseeker, which monitors the performance of IT networks for customers including BNP Paribas and Walmart.

“Techniche is well positioned to take advantage of the evolution of fuel retail, convenience and forecourts as the world moves towards net zero,” commented Daryn Edgar on her new role. “The company is well-known for delivering pioneering products and services to fuel retail customers to help them improve asset uptime and their customer experience. The next stage in the roadmap is to develop new markets across the EV ecosystem, helping charge point operators improve reliability. In network monitoring, many Fortune 500 companies rely on Statseeker as an integral part of their daily operations and I look forward to creating new go-to-market strategies to maximize its business potential.”

Techniche is a global technology company with offices in the U.K., U.S. and Australia. Customers include BP, AECOM, Parkland, Q8, EasyGo, Walmart and BNP Paribas. Reseller agreements include Dover Fueling Solutions.