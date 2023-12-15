Pops Mart Acquires Fuel Service — DJ’s Mart

Hot off of its acquisition of Scully Oil, Pops Mart continues to grow its Wisconsin footprint with the addition of five more company-operated Wisconsin c-stores.

Pops Mart Fuels — recently after the announcement of its acquisition of Scully Oil — has now closed on the acquisition of Wisconsin-based Fuel Service — DJ’s Mart. Pops Mart will acquire the five company-operated convenience retail stores, wholesale fuels distribution and transportation business.

Fuel Service — DJ’s Mart was started in 1971 when Jack Salden purchased the business, which at the time was a small fuel wholesale business. It wasn’t until 1981 when the first D-J’s convenience was built. Then, in 1990, his son John Salden joined the team and helped Jack to continue to grow the business, until 2002 when John and Lisa Salden purchased the business and grew it from being wholesale fuel and three convenience stores into a chain of five convenience stores and wholesale fuel and dealer supply business and transportation that it is today.

Over the years, John has served as the chairman of the Wisconsin Fuel & Retail Association and stated that he has enjoyed the many wonderful relationships and friends with his involvement with the owning of convenience stores and the fuel distribution business, but felt it was time to step away and pursue other family interests.

American Business Brokers & Advisors provided merger and acquisition advisory services to Fuel Service — DJ’s Mart, and Pops Mart Fuels, which included valuation advisory, marketing the business through a confidential process and negotiation of the transaction. The transaction was managed by Terry Monroe, president.

“We greatly enjoyed working with the entire American Business Brokers & Advisors team on the sale of their businesses. We accomplished our goal of exiting the retail and wholesale business and the transaction was a win-win for Fuel Service — DJ’s Mart and Pops Mart Fuels, and all the employees involved,” said John and Lisa.

Pops Mart Fuels operates over 42 convenience stores in the South Carolina and North Carolina markets and now operates 7 stores in Wisconsin for a total of 49 stores.

“It is exciting to grow our Wisconsin convenience stores and wholesale fuel business with the addition of Fuel Services — DJ’s Mart,” said Don Draughon, CEO, Pops Mart.