USTC Acquires VP Distributors

The consumer products division of US Tobacco Cooperative Inc. (USTC), Premier Manufacturing Inc. of Chesterfield, Mo., has acquired VP Distributors LLC of Williamston, W.V. This strategic move is poised to strengthen USTC’s position in the market and broaden its distribution network, offering an enhanced range of products and services to an even wider customer base.

The acquisition of VP Distributors represents a pivotal step in USTC’s commitment to delivering unparalleled value to its customers. By combining the strengths of both organizations, USTC aims to leverage synergies, grow its customer base and ultimately provide an improved customer experience.

This expansion reinforces USTC’s dedication and positions it as a key player in the distribution space poised for long-term success.

“We are thrilled to announce the acquisition of VP Distributors, a move that underscores our commitment to providing unparalleled convenience, blend of quality products and exceptional service to our customers. This strategic expansion aligns with our vision to enhance accessibility and elevate the overall c-store supply experience,” said Russ Mancuso, USTC’s senior vice president consumer products.

USTC anticipates that this acquisition will not only boost its market share but also create new opportunities for VP’s customers and employees. As USTC continues to invest in strategic partnerships and acquisitions, it remains steadfast in its mission to be at the forefront of delivering exceptional products and services and setting new benchmarks for excellence in the convenience store sector.

U.S. Tobacco Cooperative Inc. is a grower-owned marketing cooperative located in Raleigh, N.C. The cooperative processes U.S. flue-cured tobacco grown by its 550-plus member growers in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina and Virginia. Member-grower tobacco is processed and sold as raw materials to cigarette manufacturers worldwide. Subsidiaries of USTC include U.S. Flue-Cured Tobacco Growers (USFC), Premier Manufacturing, Franchise Wholesale (d/b/a Wildhorse Distributing), Big South Distribution and King Maker Marketing Inc. USTC, through its subsidiaries, also produces consumer products for the U.S. market under brand names of Wildhorse, 1839, Shield, 1st Class, Ace, Ultra Buy and Traffic.