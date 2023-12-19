Energy North Reopens Site Under Haffner’s Banner

The company opened its Gloucester, Mass., site under the Haffner's brand after a multi-year redevelopment process.

Energy North has announced the reopening of its Gloucester, Mass., c-store under its Haffner’s brand. The company noted that it worked diligently with the City of Gloucester over the past several years to redevelop the property and bring Haffner’s to the location.

The new location will offer Sal’s Pizza, Crack’d Coffee Bar, a state-of-the-art beer cave and the premium Mobil brand.

The company stated that the redeveloped property “stands as a testament to a new era in convenience retail and continues its history as the second oldest Mobil station in America.”

“The reopening of our Gloucester location is a testament to Haffner’s dedication to providing exceptional services to our communities,” said Jeff Black, CEO of Energy North Inc./Haffner’s. “We’re thrilled to bring back the convenience, quality, and a touch of history to Gloucester.”

“This reopening aligns with our strategic vision for growth and community connection,” said Brian Koenig, chief retail officer. “We believe that the Gloucester community will once again appreciate the unique blend of convenience and history that Haffner’s brings to the table.”

The reopened location will offer three grades of fuel, including diesel, and self-checkout stations.

The site officially opened on Dec. 19, with a formal celebration planned for spring 2024. Operating hours for the c-store are Monday through Saturday from 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

A family-owned business headquartered in Lawrence, Mass., operates gas stations, car washes and foodservice locations throughout New England. Haffner’s also distributes heating oil and propane and provides HVAC services in Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Southern Maine.