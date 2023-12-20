Pilot Marks 100 Remodels Through New Horizons Initiative

Pilot announced a major milestone in its bold $1 billion investment — to date, the chain has completed 100 remodels under its New Horizons initiative. To commemorate the milestone, the company hosted events for professional drivers and community members at the recently overhauled Flying J travel center in Salt Lake City, Utah and at the newly rebuilt Pilot travel center in Greenfield, Ind.

“Reaching 100 remodeled locations since launching our New Horizons initiative is a proud milestone for our teams and a reflection of our commitment to enhance the travel experience for everyone on the road,” said Allison Cornish, senior vice president of store modernization at Pilot Travel Centers. “These upgrades are an investment in our teams, in our guests and in our communities, making our locations a great place to work and shop.”

To celebrate the New Horizons initiative achieving over 100 remodels, the recently overhauled Flying J travel center in Salt Lake City welcomed television personalities The Diesel Brothers, travel-influencer family The Jurgys, local officials and school district leaders for a day of music, games and giveaways. The celebration kicked off with a ribbon cutting and $20,000 check presentation to West High School’s Health Clinic and also included food sampling, gas card giveaways and meet-and-greets with the Diesel Brothers by their iconic BroDozer and Freedom Bus.

The festivities continued at the newly rebuilt Pilot travel center in Greenfield, Indiana, with a grand re-opening ribbon cutting, two $10,000 check presentations to each of the local school districts, prize giveaways, Pilot swag, food sampling and a special appearance by social media influencer Clarissa Rankin.

“We received many requests from drivers to renovate the Greenfield, Ind., store and its amenities, which is why we completely tore down and rebuilt a brand-new travel center with sparkling restrooms and more fresh food options,” said Cornish. “The feedback from our guests has been key to the New Horizons program, helping us evaluate which locations and what upgrades we will make as we continue to enhance our travel center network.”

The Pilot and Flying J travel centers in Greenfield and Salt Lake now offer several updated features, including renovated restrooms and showers, a new kitchen and expanded freshly prepared foods, self-checkouts, laundry facilities and an upgraded lounge for professional drivers.

Founded in 1958 and headquartered in Knoxville, Tenn., Pilot Travel Centers is a majority owned subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway and employs approximately 30,000 people. Pilot Travel Centers has more than 870 Pilot, Flying J and One9 locations in 44 states and six Canadian provinces, serving an average of 1.3 million guests per day.