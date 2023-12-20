RaceTrac Expands Footprint to South Carolina

The chain is set to open its first two stores in the state — one extended Diesel offering (EDO) and one travel center.

RaceTrac has announced that it will enter the South Carolina market with two new locations — one EDO in Greenville and the brand’s largest travel center format in St. George.

Both store formats will offer motorists the offerings they have come to expect, while serving the needs of local small to mid-size fleet drivers and construction vehicles with an added high flow diesel canopy and DEF at the pump. The St. George travel center features a large, easily maneuverable lot with additional spacious high flow diesel lanes, overnight truck parking and CAT scales to meet the needs of professional drivers.

“We have put a great deal of thought and research into the selection of these new locations, based on their proximity to city centers and the needs of professional drivers through the state,” said Justen Giambalvo, vice president of construction, engineering and special projects at RaceTrac. “As we expand our locations in South Carolina, we hope to meet the demand for clean and convenient facilities for fleet drivers and commuters alike as they fuel up and get whatever they need to get them going.”

Inside, RaceTrac stores offer a wide selection of on-the-go food and beverage favorites, including:

Grab & Go pizza and sandwiches made with hand-selected, high-quality ingredients.

Whole and cut fruit and salads.

RaceTrac’s Swirl World frozen treat station with a variety of frozen yogurts and sorbets and toppings that include an assortment of chocolates, candies and nuts for added customization.

Six blends of freshly ground, freshly brewed “Crazy Good Coffee” with popular creamers, sweeteners and toppings.

Roller grill favorites like Nathan’s Famous 100% Premium All Beef Hot Dogs.

Tornados, featuring battered and fried tortillas filled with meats, cheeses and spices.

The company has noted that South Carolina guests can expect a clean, well-lit parking lot and a chance to earn rewards through the RaceTrac Rewards program and mobile app.

RaceTrac Rewards allows members to earn points with each purchase, in-store and at the pump. Points can be redeemed for food, drinks and even fuel. Members can redeem exclusive coupons to save on their favorite in-store items daily.

The RaceTrac Rewards + Debit Card can save customers seven cents per gallon and earn them rewards points when tied to their bank account.

Each new location adds approximately 40 new jobs to the community. RaceTrac offers both full- and part-time employees access to medical, vision and dental benefits, as well as access to RaceTrac’s 401(k) matching plan.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Ga., family-owned RaceTrac has been serving guests since 1934 and now operates over 580 convenience store locations in Alabama, Georgia, Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas and Tennessee.