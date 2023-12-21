ARKO Corp. Names New Chief Financial Officer

ARKO Corp. has appointed Robert E. Giammatteo as its new executive vice president and chief financial officer, effective Jan. 2. Giammatteo will also serve as chief financial officer of ARKO subsidiary GPM Investments.

The hire comes as a result of the company’s current chief financial officer, Don Bassell, announcing his intention to retire by the end of the year.

Giammatteo joins ARKO as an experienced financial leader of both public and private companies, most recently serving as executive vice president, chief financial officer and chief transformation officer for Giant Eagle. Prior to Giant Eagle, he spent nearly 15 years in executive finance roles with leading retailers and apparel companies, including Ascena Retail Group, VF Corp. and Limited Brands. Giammatteo holds both a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering and a Master of Science in Aeronautical Engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, and a Master in Business Administration from the MIT Sloan School of Management. He also has a Master of Science in Mechanical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

“We expect that Robb’s leadership and incredibly relevant, multi-segment retail experience will significantly benefit the ARKO team,” said Arie Kotler, chairman, president and CEO of ARKO Corp. “As our business grows and continues to expand, his expertise in finance, strategic leadership and transformational management will help us skillfully reach new levels of development and management as one of the leading public companies in the convenience store industry. We’re grateful to Don Bassell for his leadership over a combined 17 years, and for continuing with ARKO to ensure a smooth transition.”

Bassell will remain with the company until approximately April 2024 to assist with Giammatteo’s transition.

“I am very excited to join the highly experienced team at ARKO,” said Giammatteo. “The company has significant growth opportunity through both organic initiatives and ongoing acquisition activity, and I look forward to working with the entire ARKO organization to enhance shareholder value through execution of our long-term growth strategy.”

Based in Richmond, Va., ARKO Corp. is a Fortune 500 company that owns 100% of GPM Investments and is one of the largest operators of convenience stores and wholesalers of fuel in the U.S.