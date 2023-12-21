Consumers Cooperative Acquires Lakeside Country Store

The Wisconsin-based oil company marks its 20th c-store location in Wisconsin with the acquisition.

Consumers Cooperative Oil Co. recently acquired Merrimac, Wisc.-based Charlie’s Lakeside Country Store. As with all Consumer Cooperative c-stores, Charlie’s Lakeside will remain a locally owned and operated establishment.

“We are thrilled to welcome Charlie’s Lakeside to the Consumers Cooperative family,” said Eric Cantwell, CEO of Consumers Cooperative. “The esteemed reputation of Charlie’s Lakeside in the Merrimac community aligns seamlessly with our commitment to exceptional service and community engagement. As we integrate this cherished establishment into our network, we eagerly anticipate the opportunity to continue serving both our loyal patrons and welcoming new customers. Together, we look forward to fostering a thriving community connection and delivering unparalleled service experiences.”

Charlie’s Lakeside will retain its name, look, services and hours, providing continuity for existing patrons. However, visitors will notice the presence of Consumers Cooperative signage, symbolizing the unity of the two community-focused entities.

The addition of Charlie’s Lakeside marks a milestone for Consumers Cooperative, making it the twentieth c-store in Wisconsin under the cooperative’s umbrella. Consumers Cooperative, founded in 1927, has a history of serving the Sauk Prairie area. Nearly a century later, the cooperative has noted that it remains dedicated to preserving its legacy of cooperative ownership and passing it on to the next generation.

The official closing date for this acquisition is set for December 29, 2023.

Consumers Cooperative Oil Co., established in 1927, is a Wisconsin Member Cooperative created by early farmers in the Sauk Prairie area.