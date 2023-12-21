Core-Mark Names Chris Hobson as President and CEO

Hobson will take over for Scott McPherson, who has been promoted to the role of executive vice president and chief field operations officer for Performance Food Group — parent company of Core-Mark.

Performance Food Group Co. (PFG) has announced that Core-Mark president and CEO Scott McPherson has been promoted to the role of executive vice president and chief field operations officer, effective in the new year. As a result, Chris Hobson will assume the role of president and CEO of Core-Mark.

In this new role, McPherson will add the responsibility of leading PFG’s foodservice business segment, in addition to his current responsibilities overseeing PFG’s Vistar and convenience businesses. He will also provide strategic oversight to line operations across PFG’s distribution businesses. McPherson will continue to report to Craig Hoskins, PFG’s president and chief operating officer (COO).

During his 30-year career, McPherson has held numerous leadership positions with Core-Mark including senior vice president roles for the company’s U.S. Division, corporate development, COO and President and CEO. Most recently, he was promoted to PFG executive vice president and president and CEO of PFG’s convenience business providing leadership and direction to both Core-Mark and Vistar.

“We are pleased to have such strong leadership across PFG’s family of companies to support our continued growth and provide outstanding products and services to our customers every day,” said George Holm, chairman and CEO, PFG. “We will continue to develop ways to grow our company by leveraging the collective strengths of our foodservice, convenience and Vistar businesses with a growth-oriented and customer-focused culture.”

With McPherson’s change, Chris Hobson will be promoted to president and CEO, convenience. Hobson began his career at Core-Mark as a general sales manager and held other positions during his more than 20-year tenure including division president, vice president, marketing, senior vice president and most recently as president and COO. In his expanded role, he will continue to oversee performance, enterprise growth and marketing/purchasing/merchandising, while adding the responsibilities of finance, human resources and IT. Hobson will continue to report to Scott McPherson.

Additionally, Sean Mahoney will be promoted to president and CEO, Vistar, where he will continue to lead the day-to-day operations of the business segment. He joined Vistar in 2014 as channel vice president and has progressed through several leadership roles including multichannel vice president and senior vice president, sales and marketing. Mahoney most recently served as president and COO of Vistar. Mahoney will also continue to report to Scott McPherson.

“These changes support both the continued development for these remarkable leaders today, and into the future,” said Craig Hoskins, president and COO, PFG. “We’ve added so much talent to our organization over the last few years through strategic acquisitions, and we are also fortunate to have so many outstanding associates in our legacy businesses to help lead our company.”