Onvo Partners With Warren Rogers

C-store retailer Onvo has selected Warren Rogers Precision Fuel System Diagnostics as its provider of fuel system compliance, wet-stock management and forecourt diagnostics.

“We chose Warren Rogers for our fuel management needs because of their comprehensive services and their leadership in the industry,” said Harman Aulakh, vice president of marketing at Onvo, Scranton, Pa. “The fuelWRAp real-time system is an important tool for us to improve efficiency across our sites. The ability to monitor activity such as delivery shortages and potential theft, inaccurate meter calibration and poor flow rates is just one of the benefits of working with Warren Rogers, and we’re excited to kick off this partnership.”

Onvo will utilize the Warren Rogers fuelWRAp system, which uses real-time data and leverages the flexibility and smart analytics of the cloud to help fuel retailers track fuel inventory as it makes its way to their sites, enters the tank, flows through each fuel line and reaches the meter. In addition, Warren Rogers will provide customized auditing and operational reports along with the compliance documentation required to meet all state and federal regulations.

Using fuelWRAp, travel center and conventional convenience store support staff can minimize their time spent each day identifying and addressing issues such as dormant or down fueling positions, water in tank, active tank gauge alarms, meters out-of-variance, failed tank, sensor and line testing, low inventory levels, lost communications, slowing fuel flow trends and other abnormalities. It features a user-friendly dashboard that helps customers view their forecourt diagnostics across their enterprise on a consolidated and centralized online platform, enabled for desktop, mobile and tablet.

“We’re delighted that Onvo selected us as a partner,” said William Jones, president and CEO of Warren Rogers. “Their long history and dedication to providing superior products and services are truly impressive. We’re excited about working with Onvo and since our fuelWRAp system is scalable, we’ll be able to continue to support them with all their leak detection, compliance and fuel monitoring needs as they continue to grow.”