Shell Invests in Deep-Water Development

Shell announced its investment in Sparta, which is a deep-water development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

Shell Offshore Inc. — a subsidiary of Shell — announced that it will invest in Sparta, a deep-water development in the Gulf of Mexico. The company noted that the investment represents its competitive approach to “simplifying and replicating projects.”

Owned by Shell Offshore Inc. and Equinor Gulf of Mexico, Sparta is expected to reach a peak production of approximately 90,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boe/d) and currently has an estimated, discovered recoverable resource volume of 244 million boe. Sparta will be Shell’s 15th deep-water host in the Gulf of Mexico and is currently scheduled to begin production in 2028.

Sparta showcases Shell’s cost-efficient development approach through standardized, simplified host designs, first utilized at the Vito development and later replicated at the Whale development. An enhanced replication of Vito and Whale, Sparta replicates about 95% of Whale’s hull and 85% of Whale’s topsides.

“Shell’s latest deep-water development demonstrates the power of replication, driving greater value from our advantaged positions,” said Zoë Yujnovich, Shell’s integrated gas and upstream director. “This investment decision is aligned with our commitment to pursue the most energy-efficient and competitive projects while supplying safe, secure energy supplies today and for decades to come.”

Building on more than 40 years of deep-water expertise, Sparta also marks Shell’s first development in the Gulf of Mexico to produce from reservoirs with pressures up to 20,000 pounds per square inch.

The Sparta development will be the first of Shell’s replicable projects to feature all-electric topside compression equipment, significantly reducing greenhouse gas intensity and emissions from its own operations.