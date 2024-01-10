Casey’s Starts Search for First ‘Chief Pizza and Beer Officer’

The individual who fills the role will be responsible for pairing Casey's pizzas with different beers, in addition to researching, sampling and crafting social media posts.

Casey’s — after recently securing the trademark as The Official Pizza and Beer Headquarters — is further cementing its role as a pizza powerhouse in the c-store industry by beginning the search for its first-ever “Chief Pizza and Beer Officer.”

This individual in the position will serve the company as “the utmost authority on sampling, researching and pairing Casey’s pizzas with the best beer combinations.”

Casey’s has noted that the ideal Chief Pizza and Beer Officer candidate has clear communication skills and a high motivation to “eat tasty pizza and responsibly drink ice-cold beer.”

In addition to spearheading pizza and beer pairing research, the Chief Pizza and Beer Officer will be responsible for creating social media content to inform Casey’s fans about research findings and attending public events to spread their passion for Casey’s pizza and beer.

“As The Official Pizza and Beer Headquarters, Casey’s offers the unique ability to provide guests with craveable, handmade pizza and a variety of beer options to pair with it,” said Tom Brennan, chief merchandising officer at Casey’s. “With over 200 beer options and plenty of fan-favorite Casey’s pizzas to choose from, the Chief Pizza and Beer Officer will have their hands — and beer cooler — full. Great pizza deserves great beer, and the Chief Pizza and Beer Officer will play a key part in making sure Casey’s guests know about both.”

To help the company recruit for the esteemed position, Casey’s called in an expert by partnering with former NFL defensive lineman and well-known content creator and comedian Anthony “Spice” Adams, as its search consultant.

“I thought that I had the best job in the world when I played in the NFL, but then Casey’s told me about its Chief Pizza and Beer Officer — and the opportunity for me to lead the search,” said Adams. “Tasting pizza and beer is fun — but it’s also serious work for this pizza and beer expert. After all, resting on the tastebuds and shoulders of this new position is the pizza enjoyment of millions across Casey’s Country.”

The benefits of the position include job supplies like receiving pizza and beer from Casey’s stores, branded glassware and other merchandise, coverage of travel costs for position duties and a negotiable compensation package. Full details available on the LinkedIn job posting.

Casey’s is a Fortune 500 company operating over 2,600 convenience stores. Founded more than 50 years ago, the company has grown to become the third-largest convenience store retailer and has long claimed the title of the fifth-largest pizza chain in the U.S.