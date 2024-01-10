Maverik Teams Up With Relay Payments

Through the partnership, Maverik customers will now have access to Relay's digital payments at Maverik's 86 locations that feature commercial fueling lanes.

Maverik has partnered with fintech company Relay Payments to offer fleets and commercial truck drivers an enhanced experience when paying for fuel.

Offering a completely digital fuel purchasing experience when paying directly at Maverik pumps, Relay also offers drivers significant fuel discounts, with prices and route planning options listed in Relay’s mobile app.

“We continue to rapidly expand our diesel fuel solution, bringing our digital payments to more truck stops and convenience stores throughout the country,” said Relay’s CEO Ryan Droege. “This partnership gives our drivers additional options to seamlessly pay at the pump no matter their route. We’re especially excited to partner with a brand like Maverik since they prioritize service and the truck driver customer experience in the same way we do.”

When paying with Relay, fleets will be able to utilize Relay’s negotiated discount or retain any pre-negotiated discounts they’ve put in place with Maverik. Additional benefits for Maverik customers include Relay’s contactless technology, route planning, controls, transparent fees and access to Relay’s 24/7 U.S.-based customer support.

“Maverik is committed to delivering the best experience to our over-the-road customers on their road trip adventure,” said Kerby Cate, director of commercial fuels marketing at Maverik. “Teaming up with Relay allows our current commercial customers to take advantage of its digital and convenient product, while also inviting Relay’s driver network, who may be new to Maverik, to enjoy our best-in-class locations and save at the pump.”

Relay first introduced its digital payment solution in 2019 to eliminate long delays that forced drivers to wait hours for payment approvals and authorizations at warehouses. The company’s payment network has expanded rapidly, with more than 350,000 drivers, 90,000 carriers and 1,500 truckstops.

Maverik currently operates 400 locations and growing across 12 western states, making it the largest independent fuel marketer in the Intermountain West. Locations include Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, New Mexico, Nebraska, Nevada, Oregon, South Dakota, Utah, Washington and Wyoming. Maverik is known for its premium BonFire food, made fresh in-stores.