Homing in on Loss Prevention

With theft on the rise at retail stores, c-store operators must continue improving their loss prevention tactics to keep employees and customers safe.

Loss prevention is essential when running a successful and thriving c-store.

Having different loss prevention strategies in place helps retailers keep a close eye on their stores while ensuring employees and customers are safe. However, as theft continues to rise in the U.S., c-store retailers must stay vigilant when it comes to upgrading the loss prevention tactics in their stores, whether by using new technology, hiring experienced loss prevention specialists or improving training.

CStore Decisions caught up with Kristy Clement, loss prevention manager for Walters-Dimmick Petroleum’s Johnny’s Markets, which operates 66 c-stores throughout Michigan and Indiana, to learn more about how retailers can improve their loss prevention strategies.

CStore Decisions (CSD): How can retailers improve the loss prevention strategies they already have?

Kristy Clement (KC): In my opinion, the best way to evaluate and address the weaknesses of your current loss prevention strategies is to start at the front line. Put yourself in the cashier’s shoes, or better yet, ask them. Talk to long-time team members and new team members. Find out if they know what to do in various emergency and non-emergency situations, if they feel they have support and tools to use, and if they know who to turn to with questions.

CSD: What tools, technology or tactics should convenience stores have on their radar for store security in 2024?

KC: There will always be new camera models, security and monitoring devices, geofencing, and the addition of artificial intelligence to catch the “bad guys.” Individual companies may be focusing on a variety of specific areas when it comes to technology, but one that I believe we should be careful not to lose sight of is anything that makes communication between management and the front line clearer.

CSD: What challenges are retailers facing today when it comes to loss prevention?

KC: There are many challenges today when it comes to loss prevention. Our employees often face increased violence, increased sense of entitlement and lack of respect for other humans. With the “new normal” after the pandemic, face coverings are acceptable, so who can tell the difference between someone concealing their identity to commit a crime and someone covering their cough? Police, like everyone else, are understaffed in many areas of our country. High turnover and the increased demand for part-time or gig jobs make training and re-training more of a challenge.

CSD: What makes loss prevention successful in convenience stores today?

KC: Success comes from working together with your other operations management team members. Don’t do it alone. Think of the whole picture, prioritizing safety over sales. Put clear policies and repetitive training in place so that the employees on site know exactly what to do in any situation.