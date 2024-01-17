bp Bumps Murray Auchincloss From Interim to Full-Time CEO

Before taking over as interim CEO, Auchincloss served as the company's chief financial officer for three years.

bp recently revealed that its board has officially named Murray Auchincloss as its CEO, effective immediately. Auchincloss has been interim CEO since September 2023 and will continue as a member of the bp board.

His appointment has been made following a competitive search process, carried out by the board over the past four months with support from international search advisers. The company noted that the search included detailed consideration of a range of candidates, including external to bp.

“Since September, bp’s board has undertaken a thorough and highly competitive process to identify bp’s next CEO, considering a number of high-calibre candidates in detail,” said Helge Lund, chair of bp. “The board is in complete agreement that Murray was the outstanding candidate and is the right leader for bp. Many already know Murray well, and few know bp better than he does. His assured leadership, focus on performance and delivery and deep understanding of the opportunities and challenges in the energy transition will serve bp well as we continue our disciplined transformation to an integrated energy company.”

“It’s an honor to lead bp — this is a great company with great people,” said Auchincloss. “Our strategy — from international oil company to integrated energy company, or IOC to IEC — does not change. I’m convinced about the significant value we can create. Now, more than ever, our focus must remain on delivery — operating safely and efficiently, executing with discipline and always focusing on returns. This is how we will deliver real benefits for our customers and other stakeholders and continue to grow long-term value for bp’s shareholders.”

The search process for the new CEO was led by a committee of the bp board, headed by Helge Lund together with three other non-executive directors. The appointment decision was approved by the full bp board, excepting Auchincloss.

Before becoming interim chief executive officer in September 2023, Murray had been bp’s chief financial officer (CFO) since July 2020, at which time he also joined bp’s board. He had previously served as CFO, deputy CFO and head of business development for bp’s Upstream segment. From 2010 to 2013, Murray was head of bp’s group chief executive’s office.