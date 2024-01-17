The Kent Cos. Enters Alabama Through Acquisition of DC Oil Co.

The Kent Cos. has announced the successful acquisition of Birmingham, Ala.-based DC Oil Co. The Kent Cos. noted that the strategic move bolsters the company’s position in the southeast region and marks its eighth operating state.

The acquisition includes 13 Chevron Texaco-branded convenience stores, a fuel transportation fleet and a portfolio of dealer accounts. This transaction not only enhances the company’s footprint across Texas and the southeast but also “reaffirms its commitment to growing the Kent Kwik brand, while providing quality service and products to our loyal guests,” The Kent Cos. noted in a press release.

The Kent Cos. also noted that it is proud to retain the Chevron Texaco branding for fuel while embarking on an exciting rebranding of the stores to Kent Kwik. The company plans to expand with new stores in Alabama and the other southeast states it operates in today.

“We are thrilled to welcome DC Oil Co. into The Kent family. Our plan to maintain Chevron Texaco fuel ensures a seamless transition for our guests while the rebranding to Kent Kwik represents our commitment to delivering exceptional quality and convenience,” said Bill Kent, the owner of The Kent Cos. “David Collins has a great team and as a long-time friend, I’m honored David would choose us to continue his legacy. Besides the quality of David’s stores, team members and operation, we are really excited to expand our relationship with Chevron in Alabama and throughout the Southeast.”

With the transaction, The Kent Cos. now operates 104 locations. The company also supplies fuel to an additional 150 plus dealer sites across six states.

“I could not be more pleased with the sale to The Kent Cos. Bill Kent and his team have been extremely professional throughout the entire process. My biggest concern when choosing a buyer was my employees. I am confident now that I made the right decision,” said David Collins, the owner of DC Oil Company. “I got started in the petroleum business in 1990 as a cashier in a Texaco Convenience Store. I worked for Texaco for six years and then another six years for a Texaco jobber. I started on my own with one store and then built two more over a five-year period. In 2008, I was able to purchase a small Jobbership as we grew our company. In my opinion, we were able to put together one of the best management teams in the industry. Any award, success or growth was a direct result of the hard work of my employees. Today, after 34 years, I have sold a company that I am very proud of. Best of luck to Bill Kent and his company.”

Founded in west Texas by the late Buck Kent in 1957, The Kent Cos. began as Kent Oil and Kent Distributors and still remains a family-owned business today. The Kent Cos. are comprised of multiple entities including Kent Kwik Convenience stores, Mr. Payroll Check Cashing, Rustic Café, Huddle House, Baskin Robbins, Kent Car Washes, Kent Lubrication Centers, WesTex Urgent Cares, Prince Signs, Kent Tire Co. and Kent Fuels.