Choice Market Selects Adroit Worldwide Media as Technology Partner

The companies will work together to help scale Choice Market's automated Mini-Mart c-store format.

Choice Market has announced that it has chosen Adroit Worldwide Media (AWM) as its exclusive partner and provider of frictionless technology solutions.

Choice Market offers fresh, healthy and local food through its innovative shopping experience which includes frictionless checkout, mobile ordering, delivery and more.

AWM is known for its expertise in powering smart spaces with cutting-edge technology, delivering end-to-end business automation and insights across retail, industrial supply and healthcare sectors.

The partnership will allow Choice to rapidly scale it’s automated Mini-Mart format across multi-family developments, campuses, festivals, EV charging destinations and hospitality properties nationwide.

Mike Fogarty, CEO and Founder of Choice Market stated “We selected AWM as our preferred frictionless checkout and tech development partner because they share our vision for the future of retail and can support our rapid pace of innovation,” said Mike Fogarty, CEO and founder of Choice Market. “AWM’s expertise in computer vision and artificial intelligence, coupled with their commitment to deliver real time data and actionable insights, made them the ideal partner. This partnership will accelerate Choice’s plans to roll out a new digital experience with disruptive features and functionality.”

“We are thrilled to embark on this groundbreaking journey with Choice Market as their chosen frictionless technology provider,” said AWM’s CEO, Kevin Howard. “AWM’s commitment to innovation aligns seamlessly with Choice Market’s vision for the future of shopping. Together, we aim to revolutionize the retail landscape by providing customers with unparalleled convenience and a seamless, technology-driven shopping experience.”

Through the partnership, Choice is poised to scale across multiple verticals while working with AWM to build an effective digital commerce platform.