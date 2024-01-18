Hoshizaki America Names New Vice President, Refrigeration

The company named Sandra Raffe for the brand new role in the company.

Hoshizaki America has appointed Sandra Raffe as its new vice president of refrigeration — a position that previously was not held at the company.

In the role, Raffe will bring a wealth of experience from her distinguished career in the foodservice industry. Raffe boasts an impressive professional journey spanning over 15 years, with key roles at organizations such as Franke Systems, Middleby Corporation and H.D. Sheldon & Co.

“We are delighted to welcome Sandra to our Hoshizaki America family,” said Allan Dziwoki, president of Hoshizaki America. “With her diverse experience and proven track record, Sandra is well-equipped to lead our refrigeration business to new heights. We look forward to the innovative strategies and insights she will bring to the table.”

Hoshizaki America has noted that it “anticipates a prosperous collaboration with Sandra in this key leadership role.”

With Raffe at the forefront, Hoshizaki is reinforcing its efforts to provide cutting-edge solutions in the foodservice industry.

Hoshizaki America, Inc., a member of the Hoshizaki Group, is a leader in the design, manufacturing and marketing of a wide range of products for the foodservice industry including ice machines, refrigerators, freezers, prep tables, display cases and dispensers. With headquarters in Peachtree City, Ga., and a second manufacturing facility in Griffin, Ga., Hoshizaki America employs over 900 people nationwide.